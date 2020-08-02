KANEGIS - Dr. Alvin J. DPM. 07/10/1931 05/07/20. Westbury resident and practicing podiatrist on Post Avenue for over 60 years. Died of natural causes on May 7, 2020. at the age of 88. Born to Lottie and Hyman Goldberg of Brooklyn, NY, he graduated Yeshiva of Flatbush and Midwood High School then went on to graduate in 1956 from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.Dr. Al served as a Team Podiatrist at C.W. Post and the NY Giants Organization and was a founding member of the FAPA Fraternal Association for Podiatrists in the 1950's, serving as its Executive Director for the past 30 years until his passing.Dr. Kanegis was dedicated to caring for his patients at his Post Ave office for many years until he sold his practice in 1997, after which time he continued serving patients making house calls until 2018. In addition to his medical care, Dr. Kanegis was one of the most steadfast supporters of the Podiatric Profession, serving terms as President of the Nassau Division, the New York State Podiatric Medical Association, and as a Trustee of the American Podiatric Med-ical Association. Dr. Kanegis, a very religious person, was a long time member of the Midway Jewish Center in Syosset NY, and served in many capacities, leading High Holy Day Services, and on numerous Committees over the years. He is survived by, and was very devoted to, his loving wife Judy of 42 years. He is also survived by a sister and adult children. Rest in Peace "Doctor Al".







