KAPPENBERG - Alvin died peacefully at home just before his 96th birthday, surrounded by family. He was creative, curious, and a humorous storyteller who led a full life. As a young man, Al joined the Navy and fought in World War II for six years, serving as a Signalman 2nd Class. After the war, he worked in the fur business and then had a long career running his custom home-building business, Janel Homes, and working as the building inspector in Westhampton Beach. He was a Freemason and Rotarian, where he served as a District Governor, Club President and hosted multiple international students. He also enjoyed his retirement, helping to care for his grandsons in Westport, CT and relaxing at Swordfish Beach Club. He is predeceased by Dorothy Case, his wife of 62 years, and his brothers, William and Herbert. He is survived by his daughters, Muriel Rand and Janet Navon, as well as his five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Services will be held at the Werner & Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach, NY on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with visitation from 11-12pm and a funeral service at noon.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2020