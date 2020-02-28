|
FEUSTEL- Alyce Rae, 86, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Feustel in 2002. Alyce is survived by her children Sherri (Brian) Visker and William (Mary) Feustel; her grandchildren Joseph (Elizaveta) Carbonara, Michael (Sonia Rodriguez) Carbonara and Deina Carbonara. Also surviving is her great grandson Maksim Carbonara and her sister Constance (Robert) Romanac. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3-4pm at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Funeral Service will follow at 4. Burial will take place in the spring at Severance Cemetery, Schroon Lake. Full obituary and condolences. glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020