Alyce Taylor

Alyce Taylor Notice
TAYLOR - Alyce Margit, of Islip Terrace, LI on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren Lee Taylor. Devoted mother of Deborah (John) Rice and Lisa Taylor. Cherished grandmother of John, Felicia, Christopher, Amber, Bobby, Angelo and Aaron. Loving great grandmother of Sylvia and Emily. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of S.S. Pkwy, Exit 45 W.). A religious service to be held Monday at the funeral home 1:00PM. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM.www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019
