McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amalia Guidi


1929 - 2019
Amalia Guidi Notice
GUIDI - Amalia of Old Bethpage on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giacomo. Devoted mother of Gabriella (Robert), George, Marina, and Maurice (Victoria). Loving Nonna of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019
