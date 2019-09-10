|
GUIDI - Amalia of Old Bethpage on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giacomo. Devoted mother of Gabriella (Robert), George, Marina, and Maurice (Victoria). Loving Nonna of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019