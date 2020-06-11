Amelia Cunningham
CUNNINGHAM - Amelia of E. Patchogue, NY passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after valiantly battling illness. Beloved mother of Tim Cunningham (Julie) of Watertown, MA, Maureen Isabelle (Dan) of Medford, NY and Joanne Rignola (Foster) of Westhampton, NY. Proud grandmother of Meaghan, Garrett and Thomas Cunningham, Leanne and Caroline Isabelle, Foster, Zach, Kyle and Paige Rignola. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Falco, Louise Ryan and MaryAnn Renalds, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Amelia was predeceased by her adoring parents, Luca and Martha Falco and her sister, JoAnn Falco. She was born in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, growing up surrounded by her loving extended family. She moved to Patchogue in 1960 where she did her most rewarding job of raising her three children. She was an Executive Secretary at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital for many years until retiring in 2000. Amelia was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A caring individual, she was a good listener, patient, strong, smart, funny, selfless and kind. She loved to cook, spend time with and spoil her nine grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue. Funeral Mass St. Francis de Sales R. C. Church with Private Cremation. Services are private due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LiveOnNY Foundation or The Padre Pio Foundation of America. www.LIVEONNY.ORG/DONATE/DONATION/



Published in Newsday on Jun. 11, 2020.
