GILIBERTO - Amelialived a long, beautiful life surrounded by people who adored her. Known as Mom, Molly, Amy, and Nana, she loved her family every day of her life. She is survived by her beloved husband, Sal, daughters, Andrea (Robert) and Jane (Thom), siblings, Vera, Bobby, and Barbara, grandchildren, Alex, Steph, Andrew, and Amanda, and great grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Addison, and Tyler. Through all of life's seasons, Amy carried herself with grace, poise, and love for everyone around her. Amy's family will think of her every day and are comforted to know she is now with her beloved parents, son, siblings, and pets.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store