1/1
Amelia Giliberto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILIBERTO - Amelialived a long, beautiful life surrounded by people who adored her. Known as Mom, Molly, Amy, and Nana, she loved her family every day of her life. She is survived by her beloved husband, Sal, daughters, Andrea (Robert) and Jane (Thom), siblings, Vera, Bobby, and Barbara, grandchildren, Alex, Steph, Andrew, and Amanda, and great grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Addison, and Tyler. Through all of life's seasons, Amy carried herself with grace, poise, and love for everyone around her. Amy's family will think of her every day and are comforted to know she is now with her beloved parents, son, siblings, and pets.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved