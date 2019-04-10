Newsday Notices
Notice Condolences

Amelia Kalb Notice
KALB - Amelia Joan of Wantagh, NY on April 9, 2019 at the age of 44. Beloved wife of Thomas. Devoted mother of Andrew, Connor, and Amelia. Loving daughter of Teresa and Frank Monteforte. Cherished sister of Michele and her husband Daniel Janoff, and Michael. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering for sarcoma research https:--giving.mskcc.org or (866) 815-9501. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
