KEIPER - Amelia "Emily" 89, left this world on March 24, 2020 in Stony Brook NY. Born December 14, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. Daughter of Christino & Amelia Vega. Emily is survived by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Keiper Sr., 2 children William "Billy" Keiper Jr., and Laura-Jean Honohan (Robert), grand-children Christopher Honohan, Dominick Parisi (Lauren), great-grandson Anthony Forlano-Parisi, her brother Christino Vega, many beloved nieces & nephews. A celebration of her life to be held later.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020