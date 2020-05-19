Newsday Notices
Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home
17 Manor Rd
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 265-1810
Ana Orbelicia Perla Notice
PERLA Ana O. (nee Lazo) of Bay Shore, NY on May 14, 2020. Loving mother of Nelson (Mercedes), Ledis (Ciro Flores), Edwin (Yefreisi), Iris (Francisco Blanco) & Douglas. Dear grandmother of Brian, Amy, Jason, Eliziel, Misael, Emily, Steven, Darwin, Andy, Kaylee, Kelvin, & Azariah. Dear daughter of Leonor; beloved sister of Vinda, Nelly, Napoleon & Fausto. Wake is 9:30am Tuesday at Hawkins & Davis FH, 17 Manor Rd., Smithtown. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, 3 Moffitt Blvd., Bay Shore. Siempre en nuestro corazones
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020
