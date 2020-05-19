|
PERLA Ana O. (nee Lazo) of Bay Shore, NY on May 14, 2020. Loving mother of Nelson (Mercedes), Ledis (Ciro Flores), Edwin (Yefreisi), Iris (Francisco Blanco) & Douglas. Dear grandmother of Brian, Amy, Jason, Eliziel, Misael, Emily, Steven, Darwin, Andy, Kaylee, Kelvin, & Azariah. Dear daughter of Leonor; beloved sister of Vinda, Nelly, Napoleon & Fausto. Wake is 9:30am Tuesday at Hawkins & Davis FH, 17 Manor Rd., Smithtown. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, 3 Moffitt Blvd., Bay Shore. Siempre en nuestro corazones
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020