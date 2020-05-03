|
MUELLER - Anais Louise Baurle passed away on April 18, at the age of 94. Born on November 13, 1925 in NYC, she was the daughter of Vera & Frank Baurle. Anais is survived by her children Robert Mueller (Peri), Anais Kjep (Bob), Christopher Mueller (Jill), & Andrea Manasseri (Joe). Beloved grandmother to Jared Mueller, Katie Marko (John), Michael Perkins, Cory Perkins, Kevin Mueller, Ryan Mueller, Emily Mueller & Alex Manasseri, great grandmother to Anais & Charlotte Marko. Her husband Thomas Mueller predeceased Anais in 2004. Anais grew up in Floral Park, and loved reading, music, dancing, long bicycle rides to Point Lookout, and spending time with friends. Anais was a graduate of Sewanhaka High School and Endicott College. She worked for Benton & Bowles advertising agency and American Airlines, where she had the opportunity to explore her love for travel. Anais married and started a family while living in Garden City, before moving to Armonk, where she worked first in the elementary school library, and then in the Byram Hills Superintendent's Office. Playing bridge, paddle tennis, bowling, and cycling were among the many activities she enjoyed. Her retirement years in Arizona were filled with walks, swimming, participation in women's clubs, and more travel. Most of all, Anais loved to spend time with her family. She had an unbridled enthusiasm for life, a warm, kind, and infectious personality, and an unwavering positive attitude that was irresistible to all.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020