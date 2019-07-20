|
Swirz - Anastasia passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of Joan Stravato Dirr, John M. Stravato and Laura J. (John Lillard) Reimer. Cherished grandmother of Veronique and Lennon and great-grandmother of Makiko, Alexander and Sebastian. Visitation Saturday 2-5 & 7-9 PM at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave, Huntington Station. Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday 10AM at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Melville Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday from July 20 to July 21, 2019