Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anatasia Sawicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anatasia Sawicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anatasia Sawicki Notice
SAWICKI - Anastasia age 87 of Rocky Point, NY passed peacefully December 7, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Theodore J. Loving Mother of Irene (Arthur) McKeown, Stephen (Leigh) Sawicki, Catherine (Nicholas) Koridis & the late Theodore J. Sawicki Jr. Adored Grandma of Julianne, Gina, Joseph, Jillian, Arthur, Jacob, Thomas, Andrew, Alexandria, Melina, Nicholas A., & Gregory. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Tyler, Brenna, Kaitlyn, Emma, Brian, Liam, Patrick, Peter, Ella, Theodore & Royce. Dear Sister of the late John, Anna, Michael, Joseph, Stephen & Peter. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Wednesday 25 & 79pm. Funeral Mass 9:30am Thursday at St. Anthony's of Padua R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anatasia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now