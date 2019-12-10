|
|
SAWICKI - Anastasia age 87 of Rocky Point, NY passed peacefully December 7, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Theodore J. Loving Mother of Irene (Arthur) McKeown, Stephen (Leigh) Sawicki, Catherine (Nicholas) Koridis & the late Theodore J. Sawicki Jr. Adored Grandma of Julianne, Gina, Joseph, Jillian, Arthur, Jacob, Thomas, Andrew, Alexandria, Melina, Nicholas A., & Gregory. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Tyler, Brenna, Kaitlyn, Emma, Brian, Liam, Patrick, Peter, Ella, Theodore & Royce. Dear Sister of the late John, Anna, Michael, Joseph, Stephen & Peter. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Wednesday 25 & 79pm. Funeral Mass 9:30am Thursday at St. Anthony's of Padua R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019