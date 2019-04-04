Home

Westchester Funeral Home
190 Main Street
Eastchester, NY 10707
(914) 337-4585
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Westchester Funeral Home
190 Main Street
Eastchester, NY 10707
Andrea Joyce Levine

Andrea Joyce Levine Notice
LEVINE - ANDREA JOYCE. Our beloved mother, Andrea Joyce Levine, affectionately known as "Selma", passed away at the age of 75 after a long bout with cancer. She is survived by 2 sons, her "Davey doll" David with wife Jennifer and granddaughter Marlaina and her "Jaybird" Jason with wife Suzanne and 3 grandchildren, Heather, Danny and Samantha. She also leaves behind her stepdaughter Caren, husband David and two grandchildren, Evan and Noah. She was a beacon of light who had an impact on everyone she met. Her spirit and joy of life will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. A service will be held at Westchester Funeral Home, INC., Eastchester Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will sit shiva at the home of David and Jen Horowitz, 55 Bonnie Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY Thursday following the service until 8pm, Friday and Saturday, 1-8pm. To sign our online guestbook, visit www.westchesterfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
