BENANCHIETTI- Andrew A. , of Huntington on November 30, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of over 70 years to the late Mary. Loving father of Andrew Bene (Christine), and Michele (Terence) DeSimone. Devoted grandfather of the late Kimberly, Brooke (Christian), Jonathon (Cara), Maria (Andrew), Michael (Gino), and Andrew Jr. Car- ing great grandfather of Alexander, Xavier, Madeleine, Michael, and Dominic. Proud Veteran of World War II, retired custom jewlery manufacturer in NYC, avid golfer and stock market investor. Visitation Friday 4-8PM, at M.A. connell Funeral Home 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations to visiting nurse service of Northport, or preferred charity. maconnellfuneralhome.com