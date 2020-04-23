|
GAGLIARDO - Andrew of West Islip was embraced by God's arms on April 10, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Andrew's memory will be treasured by his family and friends forever. Andrew was pre- deceased by his parents, Carlo and Mary Antoinette. He was a loving and devoted son who brought many years of joy to his family. Andrew was a cherished nephew to Frances DeFelice of Florida. He also leaves behind many cousins and close friends who will miss his gentle mannerisms and caring heart. The family is grateful for the kindness shown to Andrew throughout his lifetime. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to ACLD and sent to: Aimee Keegan, 807 South Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, New York 11714; make a note on the memo line "In memory of Andrew Gagliardo," or online: www.acld.org. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020