Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Greenport, NY
Andrew J. McGOWAN Jr. Notice
McGOWAN- Andrew J., Jr MD., of Greenport, on January 30th. Beloved husband of Lois. Adored father of Jackie (Eamonn Bowles), Andy (Mary Terry) and Michael (Lauren). Loving grandfather of Laura, Christine and Claire Bowles and Andrew, Christopher, Jane, and Jack McGowan. He also leaves behind a large, loving group of family and friends. He considered himself a lucky man. A dedicated physician and Chief of Urology at St. Vincent's Hospital in NYC for 16 years. Visitation Sunday from 2-4pm. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue (wwwnorthforkfun-eralhome.com). Funeral Mass Monday at 11am at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, NY. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 1, 2020
