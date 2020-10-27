DAVEY - Andrew James on Monday the 26th of October.Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann. Loving father of Patricia (the late Robert), Teresa (Matthew), Andrew and Thomas (Katherine).Adored grandfather of Katelyn, Matthew, Robert, Sarah and Timothy. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY.Mass of Christian burial Thursday, 10:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment St. Charles Cem-etery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2020.