1/
Andrew James Davey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVEY - Andrew James on Monday the 26th of October.Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann. Loving father of Patricia (the late Robert), Teresa (Matthew), Andrew and Thomas (Katherine).Adored grandfather of Katelyn, Matthew, Robert, Sarah and Timothy. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY.Mass of Christian burial Thursday, 10:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment St. Charles Cem-etery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved