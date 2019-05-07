|
KOUKOS - Andrew J. of Farmingdale on May 5th, 2019. Devoted husband of May. Loving father of Greg (Jeanna), Dina Duke (Ian), and the late John (Linda). Cherished grandfather of Andrew John, Alexa, Jack, Amanda, Andrew James, and Dylan. Loving brother of Nick (Mary), and Mary Hadding (Chuck). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visiting Wednesday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 11am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019