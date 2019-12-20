|
|
FALSETTA - Andrew L. of Massapequa Park on December 18, 2019. Proud US Army Veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Concetta. Devoted father of Andrew (Linda) Falsetta, Christina (Diane Lombardi) Falsetta, Michael (Linda Leahy) Falsetta, Nancy Falsetta and Thomas (Terri) Falsetta. Dear brother of Catherine Augeri. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Keith, Jonathan, Alisa, Kristine, Daniel and Steven. Adored great grandfather of Jack and Julianna. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Today 2-4pm and7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Mas-sapequa. Interment St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 20, 2019