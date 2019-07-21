|
|
LAM - Andrew was born in Queens, NY on Feb. 5, 1958. He passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 61. Andrew became part of the AHRC Suffolk family in 1979. He was loved and supported by a wide circle of friends, residential staff, day program staff, and the NYSARC, Inc., Guardianship Program. Andrew adored people, watches, pens, crosses, going to church, looking nice, giving hugs, and celebrating his birthday. Services will be held at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River on Monday, July 22nd from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial is to follow at the Bohemia Union Cemetery in Bohemia at 1 p.m.
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019