PASSARETTI - Andrew, of Huntington. With deepest sorrow, we announce that Andy, age 54, passed away at home on September 2. Those who knew Andy, loved him and everyone knew Andy. Andy will be remembered for many things but most of all, his big heart which overflowed with love for his family and friends. No one will forget his hugs or his passion for music especially the drums and bagpipes. The lightning chaser, the nesting doll collector, the most dedicated Neil Diamond and Evel Knievel fan. Andy will be missed everyday by all of his family and friends but especially his loving parents Anthony and Anna, sisters Julianna (Michael), Joanne (Raul), nieces and nephews Travis, Jordan, Sydney and Luca, uncles Mike and Rod. If he had to choose his last words they would be "I am, I said!" Visitation will be Thursday and Friday 2-4 & 7- 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral service Friday, 3 pm at the funeral home. Interment Saturday at Mt. Saint Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019