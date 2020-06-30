Andrew T. Dauscher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAUSCHER Andrew T. 96, of Plainview, NY on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Carole, Andrew, Diane Brousseau, Linda Britton, Susan, Mary Kanetis and Michael. Proud grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 9. Dearest brother to 13 siblings. WWII Seaman 1/C USS Indiana. Worked at General Motors Corp. for 32 years. Active parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Hicksville. Services will be private. Memorial donations made to Cystic Fibrosis, 1 Huntington Quad, Suite 3NO6, Melville, NY 11747.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
5169384311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this time.
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved