DAUSCHER Andrew T. 96, of Plainview, NY on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Carole, Andrew, Diane Brousseau, Linda Britton, Susan, Mary Kanetis and Michael. Proud grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 9. Dearest brother to 13 siblings. WWII Seaman 1/C USS Indiana. Worked at General Motors Corp. for 32 years. Active parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Hicksville. Services will be private. Memorial donations made to Cystic Fibrosis, 1 Huntington Quad, Suite 3NO6, Melville, NY 11747.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 30, 2020.