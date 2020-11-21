DRAGHI - Andrew T., 84, of Bethpage on November 20, 2020. Proud Army Veteran. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Helen. Loving father of Dennis (Virginia), Gary (Lori), Ron (Barbara), Tom (Ann Marie), Andrew (Anne) and the late Robert. Cherished grandfather of Christine (Nicholas), Patricia, Amanda, Nicole, Michelle, Brian, Megan, Matthew and Christopher. Adored great grandfather of Andrew. The family will receive visitors Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2020.