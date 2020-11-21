1/1
Andrew T. Draghi
DRAGHI - Andrew T., 84, of Bethpage on November 20, 2020. Proud Army Veteran. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Helen. Loving father of Dennis (Virginia), Gary (Lori), Ron (Barbara), Tom (Ann Marie), Andrew (Anne) and the late Robert. Cherished grandfather of Christine (Nicholas), Patricia, Amanda, Nicole, Michelle, Brian, Megan, Matthew and Christopher. Adored great grandfather of Andrew. The family will receive visitors Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
