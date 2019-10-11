Home

POWERED BY

Services
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Barnabas RC Church
2320 Bedford Avenue,
Bellmore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Tedesco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Tedesco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Tedesco Notice
TEDESCO - Andrew, on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Vincent and his wife Jeanmarie, Rose and her husband Anthony DeMartino, and Concetta and her husband John Celenza. Devoted grandfather of Brooke, Andrew and Brianna Tedesco, Nicolette, Gabrielle and Julia DeMartino, Thomas and Jessica Celenza. Dear uncle of Assunta and Nick Romano. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 11 from 2-4 and 7-9:00pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 8:45 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Barnabas RC Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Entombment will be in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Saturday, October 12.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now