TEDESCO - Andrew, on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Vincent and his wife Jeanmarie, Rose and her husband Anthony DeMartino, and Concetta and her husband John Celenza. Devoted grandfather of Brooke, Andrew and Brianna Tedesco, Nicolette, Gabrielle and Julia DeMartino, Thomas and Jessica Celenza. Dear uncle of Assunta and Nick Romano. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 11 from 2-4 and 7-9:00pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 8:45 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Barnabas RC Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Entombment will be in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Saturday, October 12.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019