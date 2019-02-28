VELEZ - Andrew, 81, peacefully passed on February 21, 2019, with his adoring family by his side. "Here Lies a Swell Guy" This is how Andrew Velez always imagined his epitaph would read, perfectly capturing his quick wit and his role as beloved patriarch of his family. Andrew was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on November 30, 1937. He left the island he always felt was his true home at the age of eight with his mother, Blanca, for New York City. The oldest of five sons, Andrew was always the brother, son, cousin, uncle, grandfather and father everyone would look up to. Andrew married his love for a lifetime, Lois, after their unlikely paths crossed. He was an amazing father to seven girls and one son, Andrew, who passed soon after birth. "It will Come to He who Hustles" was his well-known and celebrated personal credo, which epitomized his role as an accomplished business leader - building his namesake company into one of the largest, longest and most successful construction firms in the region. All the way he positively influenced scores of individuals and supported social justice through economic empowerment. He will be missed by all the lives he has impacted. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lois, his seven daughters, Margaret, Therese, Suellen, Elizabeth, Selena, Cristina and Maria, nine grandsons, seven granddaughters and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a scholarship donation to ACE Mentor NY, www.ACEMentorNY.org in his memory. His wake will be held Friday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm, Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue Deer Park, NY. His Mass of Catholic Burial will be Saturday 10:45AM, St. Matthews RC Church, Dix Hills, NY. www.manganofh.com Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary