ALBINI - Angela D., 88, of Commack, NY died peacefully on April 8, 2020. She was born to late parents Charles and Marianna Spadola on February 12, 1932 in New York City. Loving Sister to Dorothy Record of Lake Worth, Florida. Beloved Mother to Diana (John), Deborah (Vincent), Ramon (Cindy), Michael (Phyllis) and Anne Marie (Rick). Adored Grandmother to John, Cheryl, Robert, Paul, Tina, Joseph, Ashley, Dana and Michael and Great Grandmother to John Morgan, Mary Beth, Cate, Alicia, Marissa, Sofia, Analisa, Vincent, RJ, Carly Rae and Peter. Cherished Aunt to nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Angela. She was a strong and determined woman. She was the "Con-necting Thread" that reigned us in and kept us involved in each other's lives even when our lives pulled us in different directions. She enjoyed many of life's greatest celebrations filled with song and dance... Births, Communions, Marriages and Holidays. Even though she would say"I hate to cook", no holiday would be complete without the favorite Lasagna loved by all! As we reflect on her life, there is no doubt her way of life and teachings will be with us always.To fulfill her legacy, it would be to always honor the "Connecting Thread" she weaved between her family. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Angela's honor to: P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020