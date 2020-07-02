D'Addario, Angela (Ann) of Garden City, NY, died June 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Her final days were spent at home in hospice care surrounded by her family.Ann, the sixth of eight children, was born September 20, 1926 in New York, NY, daughter of the late Rose and Frank DiGeorgio. She graduated as valedictorian of the Wadley High School class of 1943, a tremendous accomplishment as she had begun her education only speaking Italian. After graduation, while working for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, she pursued her lifelong interest in interior design by taking courses at Columbia University. Ann married the love of her life, the late Daniel J. D'Addario on October 15, 1950. They shared 62 years of marriage, living in Franklin Square before making their home in Garden City since 1968.Ann, always a loving and proud mother, is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife Rosalyn of Commack, NY, and Dr. Peter D'Addario and his wife Susan of Farmington, CT, and her daughter Susan D'Addario and her wife Janet Dolan of New York, NY. Ann also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Amy and husband Sam DePaola, Matthew, and Amanda D'Addario; Jane and husband Jonathon Lecznar, Daniel D'Addario and husband Jacob Schneider, and Emily and wife Miranda D'Addario. In her final year she was blessed with great-grandchildren, Owen P. Lecznar and Cleo D'Addario, and anxiously awaited the arrival of baby DePaola, due this August. Grandma was a blessing to her grandchildren, always celebrating their accomplishments with great pride, never missing a birthday phone call, and always making sure family dinners ended with favorite desserts and a fun, competitive game of cards. Ann was predeceased by sisters Filomena DiGeorgio, Mary Costello, Ida Luisi, and brothers Nicola and Joseph DiGeorgio. She also leaves her sister Elvira Todisco and brother Rudy DiGeorgio, along with many special nieces and nephews, close family members, and very dear friends.Ann's life was devoted to her family, and she helped to establish many lasting traditions. Warm and festive holiday parties, annual summer vacations to Pine Lake Manor in the Catskill Mountains, and Sunday dinners with family were among her favorites. Beyond her family, she was a dedicated member of her local Roman Catholic parish and took great joy in helping others. Her love of community also extended to the card table: With her sharp wit and strategic mind, Ann was a lifelong lover of games, but became an especially passionate bridge player. She was awarded Life Master certification by the American Contract Bridge League, a rare accomplishment. Ann will be remembered for her class, kindness and endless generosity, and was loved by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Ann's niece, Rosalie Rosa, for being a constant companion over the last several years, and aides Samantha and Tricia for their devoted care. Their efforts allowed our mom to stay at home, and we are most grateful.Services were held on June 12th, at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Garden City, followed by interment at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.Memorial donations may be sent to the Arthritis Foundation
New York, 122 E. 42nd Street #2315, New York, NY 10168 or www.arthritis.org/donate