Angela Ferragamo

Angela Ferragamo Notice
FERRAGAMO- Angela Theresa of Levittown. It is with great sadness that the family of Angela Ferragamo announce her passing at the age of 82 on April 11, 2020. Angela is predeased by her parents, John and Lucy, and brother John. She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Regina Murphy (Rick), and Angela Tedeschi (Bobby), her four grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer), Daniel (Anne), Ryan, and Regina, and two greatgrandchildren, Christopher and Charlie Ruth. In her early years, she worked as a hairdresser in Queens Village. After moving to Arizona, she worked as a civilian employee for the Mesa Police Dept. Upon returning to Long Island, she worked at the NY Chiropractic College in Levittown. She was an avid reader, and was a kind and generous friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
