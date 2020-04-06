Home

D'Arienzo Funeral Home Inc - Brooklyn
104 Skillman Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 388-0235
Angela BARRICELLI
Angela Marie BARRICELLI


1958 - 2020
Angela Marie BARRICELLI Notice
BARRICELLI - Angela Marie, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a longtime resident of Forest Hills and later Port Washington. She was the loving daughter of Vera Barricelli and the late Dr. Louis C. Barricelli, devoted sister of Anthony Barricelli (Frances), Louis Barricelli and Dr. Florence Barricelli (Dr. Thomas Nicosia), and loving niece of Connie DeSimone (late Pasquale) and late Joseph Barricelli (late MaryAnn). She is also survived by her many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving community of dear friends. Angela earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from St. John's University. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society of Education. Angela was an elementary school teacher. In addition to teaching, Angela was a lifetime volunteer at Queens Library and Our Lady of Mount Carmel rectory. For the last ten years, Angela resided at Sands Point Health & Rehab Center, which became her castle filled with many friends and activities that brought joy to her days. A woman of wide-ranging interests and hobbies, Angela participated in Book Club, Art Therapy, Painting Club and Game Night, and cherished every moment of the happiness they provided to her. She also had many pen pals whom she held close to her heart. More than anything, Angela was a dedicated Catholic. She prayed the rosary every morning and her faith taught her the compassion and love she exhibited throughout her life. Her faith also brought her great comfort and inspiration. Angela's family is extraordinarily grateful to the many friends and medical professionals who shared their love and compassion with Angela in so many heartfelt ways during her years of chronic illness. She will be forever loved and greatly missed. Her memory will be marked by the abundant love and kindness she exhibited throughout her life. Contributions in Angela's memory can be made payable to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation Nursing Education, c/o Office of Development, Attn: 100 Port Washington Blvd. Roslyn, NY 11576. Please earmark your gift for the Nursing & Education Fund at St. Francis, and note "In memory of Angela Barricelli" in the memo line. Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2020
