|
|
GABRIEL - Angela Marie "Babe" (nee Cutrone) of Wantagh, NY on April 3, 2019, at the age of 70. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of Edward for over 44 years. Loving mother of JoLynn Barone (Scott) and Jennifer Toppi. Cherished grandmother of Gabriella, Gavin, Anthony, and Charlotte. Adored sister of the late Anthony Cutrone. Devoted Girl Scout Leader, union organizer at Meenan Oil Company, member of the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce, and fund raiser for the Wantagh High School Marching Band. Family will receive friends Sunday, 7- 9 pm, and Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will held Tuesday, 10:00 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019