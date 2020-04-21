Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Martinez


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Martinez Notice
MARTINEZ Angela, 84, on April 18, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Angie was the daughter of the late Maria and Joseph Fiol. Beloved wife of the late Julio Martinez. Loving mother of Linda Interrante (Michael) and Diane. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Jackie), Mark (Joanna), and Nicolas. Adored great-grandmother of two. Angie was loved by her many siblings, cousins, extended family, and friends. She will be forever in our hearts. All services private. To celebrate Angie's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -