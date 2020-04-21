|
MARTINEZ Angela, 84, on April 18, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Angie was the daughter of the late Maria and Joseph Fiol. Beloved wife of the late Julio Martinez. Loving mother of Linda Interrante (Michael) and Diane. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Jackie), Mark (Joanna), and Nicolas. Adored great-grandmother of two. Angie was loved by her many siblings, cousins, extended family, and friends. She will be forever in our hearts. All services private. To celebrate Angie's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., Seaford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020