|
|
MCARDLE - Angela E ., "Ann", of Ormond Beach, FL and Babylon, LI, on July 16, 2019 at 96 years of age. Predeceased by her loving husband, Henry P., son Kevin, son-in-law Geoffrey Cortelyou and her parents, Anthony and Emma Coscia. Survived by her devoted children, Barry (Carol), Monica (Dr. Christopher) Proto, Sandy Cortelyou, Mark (Diana), Jane Leicht and Ave Maria (Rob) Catoir. Also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Kristin, Courtney, Max, Andrew, Alyssa, Brianna, Christian and Ethan and by her great grandchildren, Jack, Will, Henry, Noah, Nash, Olive, Lyla and Teagan. Ann was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Babylon for over thirty years: Outreach Coordinator, Eucharistic Minister and Religious Education Instructor. Ann was also a FISH volunteer for several years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019