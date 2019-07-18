Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela McArdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela McArdle


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela McArdle Notice
MCARDLE - Angela E ., "Ann", of Ormond Beach, FL and Babylon, LI, on July 16, 2019 at 96 years of age. Predeceased by her loving husband, Henry P., son Kevin, son-in-law Geoffrey Cortelyou and her parents, Anthony and Emma Coscia. Survived by her devoted children, Barry (Carol), Monica (Dr. Christopher) Proto, Sandy Cortelyou, Mark (Diana), Jane Leicht and Ave Maria (Rob) Catoir. Also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Kristin, Courtney, Max, Andrew, Alyssa, Brianna, Christian and Ethan and by her great grandchildren, Jack, Will, Henry, Noah, Nash, Olive, Lyla and Teagan. Ann was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Babylon for over thirty years: Outreach Coordinator, Eucharistic Minister and Religious Education Instructor. Ann was also a FISH volunteer for several years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now