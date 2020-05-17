|
QUERZE - Angela of Doug-laston, NY, was 99 years young when she passed on peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior April 7, 2020. Born on April 2, 1921 to her beloved parents Tony and Philomena Reo, she lived with them in Inwood, NY before moving to Douglaston, NY with her beloved husband, Raoul Querze. Angela, an accomplished opera singer, and Raoul, a maestro, were both musical educators at Carnegie Hall. She led a faith filled life, loved children, enjoyed playing piano and organ and spending time with family, hosting many holidays in her home. She was always dressed to the nines and had a beautiful selection of hats. Angela had a happy presence, was loved by all and will be sadly missed by many extended family members and dear friends. A private burial took place at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY on April 15th, 2020. A proper celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date.
