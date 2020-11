QUESADA- Angela of Great Neck, LI on October 23, 2020, age 95. Wife of Joseph Robert Quesada (predeceased) and mother of Joseph, Robert, and twins Virginia and Victoria. Also survived by two grandchildren. An Assistant Manager at A & S/Macy's and later a Village Clerk at the Village of Great Neck. One of her final wishes was that we vote as if our freedom depended on it.







