Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
angela Ricciardi

angela Ricciardi Notice
RICCIARDI- Angela L. (nee Lombardo), of Massapequa, on October 22, 2019 in her 81st year. Devoted wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Mark S. (Darlene) and Lisa Ricciardi. Adored sister of Buddy Lombardo. Proud Town of Oyster Bay employee for over 30 years. Reposing Friday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Massapequa Funeral Home (South Chapel), 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY. A Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Saturday, 9:30 am, with entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019
