RICCIARDI- Angela L. (nee Lombardo), of Massapequa, on October 22, 2019 in her 81st year. Devoted wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Mark S. (Darlene) and Lisa Ricciardi. Adored sister of Buddy Lombardo. Proud Town of Oyster Bay employee for over 30 years. Reposing Friday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Massapequa Funeral Home (South Chapel), 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY. A Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Saturday, 9:30 am, with entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019