STIUSO - Angela of Albertson, NY passed away on November 9, 2020. Reunited with her husband Alfred, son John, sister Sylvia Caiola and parents Mary and Michael Zizzo. Angela was many things -- a beloved mother and grandmother, a cherished friend, a passionate teacher at St. Aidan's -- but above all, she was loved.Angela is survived by her children Loriann, Michael, and Mary Joan; her grandchildren Lucas, Victoria, Natale, Charlie, Jack, Matthew, Mariel Loveland, Tina, and CJ; her great grandson Liam. Family welcome guests on Sunday November 15th, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY (www.weigandbrothers.com). Funeral Mass offered on Monday, November 16th at St. Aidan's Church, Williston Park at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Angela Stiuso's memory to New Ground www.newground.org 516-564-4764.



Published in Newsday from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Aidan's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
