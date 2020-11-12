STIUSO - Angela of Albertson, NY passed away on November 9, 2020. Reunited with her husband Alfred, son John, sister Sylvia Caiola and parents Mary and Michael Zizzo. Angela was many things -- a beloved mother and grandmother, a cherished friend, a passionate teacher at St. Aidan's -- but above all, she was loved.Angela is survived by her children Loriann, Michael, and Mary Joan; her grandchildren Lucas, Victoria, Natale, Charlie, Jack, Matthew, Mariel Loveland, Tina, and CJ; her great grandson Liam. Family welcome guests on Sunday November 15th, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY (www.weigandbrothers.com
). Funeral Mass offered on Monday, November 16th at St. Aidan's Church, Williston Park at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Angela Stiuso's memory to New Ground www.newground.org
516-564-4764.