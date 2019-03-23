TORTORELLA - Angela, passed away peacefully at her home in Holtsville, N.Y. surrounded by her family. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Joseph, and her three brothers, James, Pat and John. She is survived by her three children, Nicholas (Janet), Joanne (Anthony) and Joseph (Andrea), nine adored grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Born in the Bronx, she lived her life to the absolute fullest, surrounded always by family and friends. More importantly, all of these gatherings revolved around a wonderful meal, thoughtfully prepared by her and much to everyone's enjoyment. Pizza, meatballs and wonderful Italian cookies were the norm. She faithfully followed the Catholic teachings and brought up her children in the same faith. She will be missed, not only for her wonderful work in the kitchen, but for her generosity to all and her infectious laugh. Viewing will be Sunday March 24th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 1001 NY-25A Miller Place, N.Y. with a funeral on Monday March 25th at 10:30am at St.Anthony of Padua R.C. Church 614 Route 25A Rocky Point, N.Y. followed by Christian Burial at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name at Good Shepherd Hospice at goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org with a note to the Hospice Inpatient Center or the Center for Colorectal Alliance at ccalliance.org/donate Published in Newsday from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary