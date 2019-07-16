Home

Angelena Caccavale Notice
CACCAVALE - Angelena (nee Ciaccio), formerly of Richmond Hill. Devoted wife of the late Marco. Loving mother of the late Joseph, Rose Urtnowski, Rev. Charles Caccavale and Joann Whalen. Also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Dear sister of Joseph Ciaccio. Reposing at Fredrick Chapey and Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage (one mile north of the Southern State Pkwy, exit 29). Visiting Tuesday 2-4pm 7-9pm. Mass Wednesday 11am St. Martin of Tour RC Church, Bethpage. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019
