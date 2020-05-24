|
DAMICO - Angelina (Lea) of Farmingdale, NY, passed away peacefully at home on May 20 at age 90. Cherished mother to Anthony of Ayer, MA, Joseph of Blue Point, NY; loving mother-in-law of Tara; adoring grandmother of Joey. Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent. Loving sister of Fedele Panzarino. Predeceased by her brother Pasquale Panzarino, sisters Domenica Paccione and Rose Panzarino. She practiced and taught calligraphy, was a talented painter, an excellent cook, and always had a keen eye for fashion. Private burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020