Angelina "Angie" Harrison
1933 - 2020
HARRISON - Angelina (Angie), age 87, passed away surrounded by her family on November 4, 2020 in Huntington, NY, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born August 29, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Mary and Vincenzo Bitetto. She married the love of her life, Sheldon (Shelly) Harrison on June 14. 1958. She is survived by her husband Shelly; her three children and their partners, Susanne D'Ariano and husband Paul, Steven and partner Wendy Terra, and John and partner Dane Clarke; sister Gerry Gentile and husband Jack; five grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, Lauren, Jaclyn and Greg; and eight nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly and will be forever elevated by the fun and laugher she brought to their lives. They will miss her deeply. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, November 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 and from 7:00 to 9:00 at Franklin Funeral Home, 42 New Hyde Park Road in Franklin Square. Funeral services will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna, 990 Holzheimer Street in Franklin Square, on Monday, November 9 at 10:30.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2020.
