Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of St. Rocco

Angelina Izzo

Angelina Izzo Notice
IZZO - Angelina R. of Glen Cove, NY on March 9, 2020 age 82. Beloved wife of the late Domenico. Loving mother of Maria Bocchino (Anthony), Lorenzo (Karen) and the late Nunzio. Proud grandmother of Camillo, Domenick, Domenick, John, Angie and Carol. Special great-grandmother of Gianna and James. Also survived by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Visiting privately held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Wednesday at 12pm. Entombment private. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -