Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Longo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Longo

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Angelina Longo In Memoriam
ANGELINA "DEE" LONGO Happy Birthday to my precious Wife, the Mom of our four beautiful children Charisse, Denine, Anthony and Jamie, and the Grandma of our 14 precious grandchildren. Thank you for the beautiful life you gave us all. I look forward to the day you're in my arms again, and this time to say hello and not goodbye like I did the last time. We are always talking about how very much we all love, miss and adore you. Watch for the balloons filled with love on your birthday. We will all love and cherish you forever. Sal & Our Family
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.