ANGELINA "DEE" LONGO Happy Birthday to my precious Wife, the Mom of our four beautiful children Charisse, Denine, Anthony and Jamie, and the Grandma of our 14 precious grandchildren. Thank you for the beautiful life you gave us all. I look forward to the day you're in my arms again, and this time to say hello and not goodbye like I did the last time. We are always talking about how very much we all love, miss and adore you. Watch for the balloons filled with love on your birthday. We will all love and cherish you forever. Sal & Our Family Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary