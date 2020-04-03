|
PETRELLA - Angelina "Anne" on April 1, 2020, age 96, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of Dominic. Loving mother of Anita and Richard Vultaggio, and Joan Petrella. Cherished grandmother of Richard K. Vultaggio, & Loraine Vultaggio. Dear sister of the late Lucy Tasciotti, Nicholas Abbate, John and Catherine Abbate, Anthony and Sheela Abbate, Arthur and Mary Abbate, and Gloria Reams. Loving sister-in-law of Anthony and Doris Petrella. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Doubleday Babcock Senior Center, 61 E Main St, Oyster Bay, NY 11771 or Long Island Cares, 10 Davids Dr., Haup-pauge, NY 11788 would be appreciated. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2020