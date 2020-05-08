|
|
SALVI - Angelina, on April 27, 2020, age 90, of Bayville NY. Beloved mother of the late Philip, John, Mario, and Elisa. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Philip, Daniella, John William, Nicholas, Stephen, Michael, Matthew, Amanda, and Andrew. In light of the current circumstances, the immediate Funeral Services are private. Donations in memory of Angelina's life may be sent to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020