Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Salvi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Salvi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Salvi Notice
SALVI - Angelina, on April 27, 2020, age 90, of Bayville NY. Beloved mother of the late Philip, John, Mario, and Elisa. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Philip, Daniella, John William, Nicholas, Stephen, Michael, Matthew, Amanda, and Andrew. In light of the current circumstances, the immediate Funeral Services are private. Donations in memory of Angelina's life may be sent to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -