Angelo A. Ceriello


1937 - 2020
Angelo A. Ceriello Notice
CERIELLO - Angelo A. of Greenvale, NY on March 28, 2020 age 82. Beloved father of Richard (Carmen) and Gregory. Dear brother of Frances Heintz (the late John) and Joanne Martone (Michael). Proud grandfather of Richard Jr., Amanda and step-grandson Joseph. Special great-grandfather of Lianna and Luis. Cherished companion of Pat Tucker. Longtime employee of Town of Manhasset. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private interment at Holy Rood. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020
