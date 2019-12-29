Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Reposing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Angelo D'Agostino Notice
D'AGOSTINO - Angelo of Pt. Washington, NY on December 27, 2019. Decorated WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Richard (Elena) and Robert (Sharon). Cherished grandfather of Micahela, Robert and Christopher. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Monday from 4-8pm. Religious service Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Hospital. stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019
