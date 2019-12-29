|
D'AGOSTINO - Angelo of Pt. Washington, NY on December 27, 2019. Decorated WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Richard (Elena) and Robert (Sharon). Cherished grandfather of Micahela, Robert and Christopher. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Monday from 4-8pm. Religious service Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Hospital. stfrancisheartcenter.chsli.org
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019