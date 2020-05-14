Home

Angelo DiMartino Notice
DIMARTINO - Angelo of Massapequa NY, passed away of natural causes on May 12, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Estelle who predeceased him in 2016 and loving father of Frances and John. Cherished grandfather to Dusty, Andrew, Alexandra and John Paul. Great grandfather to five wonderful great grandchildren. Angelo received a BA and Mastersdegree from Columbia University. He was a dedicated biology teacher at West Hempstead High School and Queens College for 39 years. He also did cancer research for several years. He was an avid sailor. He sailed to Bermuda on the family sailboat. He also skied until he was 84 years old. He served in the Army Medical Corps during WWII. He will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
