Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
400 Main St.
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Frinquelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Frinquelli


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Frinquelli Notice
FRINQUELLI - Angelo Michael, 78, of Cold Spring Harbor, on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary for over 54 years. Loving father of Douglas, Dina (William) Titus, David (Theresa), and Darci. Adored grandfather of Tyler and Mia. Dear brother of the late Nicholas Frinquelli and Phyllis Salvatore. He was a Managing Director at Salomon Brothers and Merrill Lynch until 1997 when he co-founded Renaissance Executive Partners, later Renaissance Fund Advisors LLP. He was a former President of Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts and named to the Institutional Investor Magazine's "All-American" team for insurance from 1976 to 1996. He was a director at White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd from 2005 to 2018. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave, Huntington Station, Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington, Monday 10:45 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now