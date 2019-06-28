|
FRINQUELLI - Angelo Michael, 78, of Cold Spring Harbor, on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary for over 54 years. Loving father of Douglas, Dina (William) Titus, David (Theresa), and Darci. Adored grandfather of Tyler and Mia. Dear brother of the late Nicholas Frinquelli and Phyllis Salvatore. He was a Managing Director at Salomon Brothers and Merrill Lynch until 1997 when he co-founded Renaissance Executive Partners, later Renaissance Fund Advisors LLP. He was a former President of Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts and named to the Institutional Investor Magazine's "All-American" team for insurance from 1976 to 1996. He was a director at White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd from 2005 to 2018. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave, Huntington Station, Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington, Monday 10:45 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019